Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her birthday — in style — all month long.

The singer — who turned 54 on Monday, July 24 — took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 26, to share moments from her festivities. In the carousel of photos and videos, Lopez could be seen dancing on a table, wearing a sparkly backless dress that was finished with a cowl neck.

She teamed the look with diamond and emerald earrings and dainty rings. For glam, she styled her locks in a half-updo and paired it with long lashes and glossy lips.

Elsewhere in the slideshow, Lopez slipped into a sultry bikini set featuring a black triangle top printed with teal fish on it and matching string bottoms. To make the two-piece even more extravagant, she accessorized with chunky gold earrings, thick bangle bracelets, a bedazzled chain as well as a gold necklace that cascaded down her chest and a black flat brim fedora.

“Birthday mood…all month!! Always a good day when Lola comes to play… #OnTheJLo: Birthday Edition coming soon,” she captioned the post. Friends and followers were quick to praise the birthday girl in her comments section. Paris Hilton wrote, “Happy Birthday gorgeous!😍🔥,” as Jenna Dewan added, “Happy birthday my love!!” Valentino added a heart emoji and more fans praised her ageless looks, “54 years old and looking like 24. Happy birthday beautiful!”

Ahead of her birthday celebration, Lopez took to Instagram to share a sexy lingerie photo. In the snap, she donned a white lace bra by Intimissimi. She layered with a silky bathrobe and dressed the outfit up even more with clear heels. “Getting ready to celebrate 🎂🎉,” she captioned the social media post.

Lopez previously teamed up with Intimissimi in March for an “Italian Summer” campaign. For the photoshoot, she slayed a number of floral bras and panties in vibrant colors including orange, teal and hot pink, her hair was teased into voluminous curls and she donned smokey eyeshadow at the time.

Intimissimi described the line as “a summer day in Positano with Jennifer Lopez.” They noted that “The colors of Positano intertwine and created the palette of the new Spring/Summer 2023 campaign,” using “nuances of fuchsia, the orange of the sun and the turquoise of the Mediterranean Sea.”

The lacey collection also includes silky blouses and bathrobes, bralettes and thongs. It retails between $7-63 and is available at Intimissimi.com.

Stars including Heidi Klum, Leni Klum, Irina Shayk, Dakota Johnson, Sarah Jessica Parker and more have all campaigned with the brand.