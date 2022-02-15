Keeping it private. Jennifer Lopez has shown some PDA with Ben Affleck since they rekindled their romance last year, but there’s one line she won’t cross.

“I love public displays of romance,” the Hustlers star, 52, said during a Tuesday, February 15, interview with Heart FM. “I don’t know if I would love a proposal. I think that that’s a more intimate thing between two people.”

The “Jenny From the Block” songstress went on to reiterate that she has “no problem” with PDA if the couple is “really” feeling it. “I do think that a proposal is kind of a sacred intimate thing that should just be between two people,” she added. “When you’re about to pledge your lives to each other, that’s a big deal.”

The Grammy nominee is currently promoting her new movie, Marry Me, which includes not one but two public proposals. Lopez plays Kat Valdez, a pop star who is about to marry her boyfriend, Bastian (Maluma), live onstage when she finds out he’s been cheating on her. Kat makes a last-minute choice to wed an audience member named Charlie (Owen Wilson), a math teacher who only came to the show to chaperone his daughter.

“This movie is personal for me,” the New York City native said of Marry Me during a premiere event on Thursday, February 10. “This came out of my own experience — the journey to the love of your life. Sometimes it has its ups and downs, unexpected twists and turns. But what I’ve learned is that you have to find yourself before you can find that person who’s gonna complete the picture.”

The Enough star and Affleck, 49, started dating again in May 2021 after Lopez split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez one month prior. The Oscar winner and the Shades of Blue alum were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004.

“I don’t think anybody was more surprised than us,” Lopez said of the couple’s reunion during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres earlier this month. “You never could imagine something like that could happen. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Affleck, for his part, said that he’s “lucky” to have “benefited from second chances” in his life. “I can say that it’s definitely beautiful to me,” he told WSJ. Magazine in December 2021.

That same month, an insider told Us Weekly that the duo had already started thinking about wedding planning, though they’re not yet engaged. “Both Ben and Jen want their wedding to be an elaborate statement of their love story for their friends and family,” the source said at the time. “They really want [everyone] to have a good time. They want it to be intimate, but immaculate.”

