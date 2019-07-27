



His turn! Jennifer Lopez celebrated her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, by bringing him onstage in the middle of her Miami concert for his 44th birthday, just days after he fêted the singer as she turned 50.

Lopez serenaded and kissed the former baseball player on Friday, July 26, as he shyly tried to hide behind the crowd of dancers and musicians. However, the Maid in Manhattan star made her man stand front and center for his “Happy Birthday” tune from her and the audience. She even gave him a lavish New York Yankees-inspired cake featuring his jersey and an “Alex” topper.

“Celebrating you today and everyday my love… you are one of a kind, my hurricane and my calm in the middle of the storm,” Lopez wrote via Instagram on Saturday, July 27. “Thank you for being such a beautiful light in my life… wishing you the most beautiful birthday ever!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY 13!!!”

The Grammy nominee rang in her birthday on Wednesday, July 24, with a gold-themed party at Gloria Estefan’s estate on Star Island in Miami. According to a source, Rodriguez honored his bride-to-be with “a touching speech,” during which he raved that he “loved her very much.” In addition to the sweet words, the athlete gifted Lopez a $140,000 Porsche.

The duo’s children were in attendance too, with the actress’ 11-year-old daughter, Emme, performing Diana Ross’ “Mahogany” for her mother. Lopez shares Emme and her twin brother, Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Rodriguez, for his part, is the father of daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11, from his previous marriage to Cynthia Scurtis.

DJ Cassidy played classic rap, Latin and R&B music for partygoers. DJ Khaled, Fat Joe and Ashanti also gave impromptu performances for the birthday girl.

Lopez and Rodriguez, who got engaged in March after two years of dating, were the last to leave the shindig at 2:30 a.m. after a seated dinner, dance party and “an amazing firework display.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!