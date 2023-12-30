Jeremy Renner thanked the doctors, nurses and first responders who helped him one year ago during his near-deadly snowplow accident.

“Rollin through Reno, NV with joy, blessings, and 🍕!!!! Stopped by to see kids/superheroes, first responders, and doctors, nurses and staff at Renown hospital,” Renner, 53, shared via Instagram on Friday, December 29. “Paying my respects and celebrating love, life and the blessings it brings to us all. Thank you and this community for keeping me here.. I’m forever in your debt with gratitude #loveandtitanium.”

The Avengers star visited Renown Regional Medical Center and Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue in Reno to thank the teams for their service. Renner was run over by a snow plow on January 1, resulting in more than 30 broken bones.

“One year ago, our friend Jeremy Renner suffered a catastrophic injury that nearly ended his life,” the firefighters wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of Renner and the crew. “Our skilled firefighters/paramedics from Station 39 responded first to the scene and took action that contributed to saving his life. Today, he visited our crews to express gratitude. Thank you for stopping by @jeremyrenner. 🚒🇺🇸🙏🏻.”

He brought the rescue team Nozzleman Pizza to show his gratitude before heading over to the hospital to visit the nurses and doctors who took care of him for weeks.

Jimmy Lao, the director of nursing and emergency Services at Renown Health, told 2News Reno, that Renner “wanted to say hi and say thanks to everyone who took care of him and the entire hospital staff.”

Lao added, “I think one of the best things about being a healthcare provider and a nurse is caring for a critically ill patient on the verge of death. Being able to see them a year after and seeing how well they’re doing. We’re really proud of the progress that he’s made.”

On New Year’s Day, Renner was afraid using his snowplow when he lost track of his nephew, Alex. He was concerned the machine would roll back and crush his nephew, Alex. When Renner attempted to disengage the vehicle, he accidentally got run over.

“I just happened to be the dummy standing on the dang track a little bit, seeing if my nephew was there. You shouldn’t be outside the vehicle when you’re operating it, you know what I mean? It’s like driving a car with one foot out of the car,” Renner told Diane Sawyer during an April interview. “But it is what it was. And it’s my mistake, and I paid for it.”

The Oscar winner was conscious through the ordeal. “I was awake through every moment. It’s exactly what you would imagine it would feel like,” he added. “It is hard to imagine what that feels like, but when you look at the machine and you look at — I was on asphalt and ice. I wish I was on snow. It felt like someone took the wind out of you. Too many things are going on in the body to feel pain, it’s everything. It’s like if your soul could have pain.”