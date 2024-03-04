Jerry O’Connell is just like Us — even he enjoys embarrassing his kids in front of their friends.

“Picked up daughter from school. Offered ride to boy. Five piled in,” the actor, 50, captioned a recent selfie via X and Instagram with his 15-year-old daughter Charlie and a backseat of teenage boys. “Fun ride. Daughter mortified,” he added before poking fun at the boys’ long locks. “I’m growing my hair out.”

Fans shared their hilarious reactions to the awkward father-daughter moment in the post’s comment section. “Smashing it Jerry. Uber-dad. (Literally!) 👌🏻,” one Instagram user wrote, while another fan joked, “Is that not the same boy copy and pasted?!”

O’Connell shares twin daughters, Charlie and Dolly, with his wife, Rebecca Romijn. The couple welcomed the girls one year after tying the knot in 2007. “Happy 15th Dolly and Charlie. Please slow down, it’s going too fast …” Romijn, 51, captioned a beach family photo via Instagram in December 2023.

They frequently share pics of their family of four via social media. Last month, Romijn posted several sweet snaps of O’Connell with their two kids over the years in honor of his milestone birthday. “Happy 50th Bday @mrjerryoc!! We love you so much!!” she captioned the February 17 Instagram slideshow.

Two days later, O’Connell joked that he’s “all about that Volleyball Dad Life” while sharing an Instagram selfie of him and Dolly at one of her sporting events.

Embarrassing their kids is something O’Connell and Romijn have enjoyed doing for many years. “We actually have a pretty old car in our household, and I think it’s important to have your kids dropped off at school in the most embarrassing family car possible,” Romijn exclusively shared with Us Weekly in November 2019.

That same month, O’Connell jokingly told Us that the reason he and Romijn were “too afraid to split is because one of us might end up with our kids,” adding, “We would have a rare anti-custody battle.”

The Talk cohost continued to hilariously drag his kids while quarantining amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the following year. “It took four days of isolation but just realized, I don’t like my children,” he tweeted in March 2020.

All jokes aside, O’Connell and Romijn are also candid with their kids about their fame. “My children are 14 and they see what we see now,” O’Connell shared during a November 2023 interview on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live. “There’s no hiding, there’s no restricting them, there’s no more keeping things from them.”

O’Connell went on to note that Charlie and Dolly had questioned the couple about John Stamos’ October 2023 memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, in which he compared Romijn to being “the devil” during their 2004 divorce.

“It’s pretty crazy when, you know, your kids come out for breakfast and they go, ‘Hey, mom, your ex has a book out and called you the devil. What are your thoughts?’” O’Connell said. “‘Why did he call you that?’ And that’s where it gets interesting, and it’s interesting. We have no secrets, though.”