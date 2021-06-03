Trouble in paradise? Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola expertly evaded questions about her relationship status with fiancé Christian Biscardi amid rumors they’ve called it quits.

The Jersey Shore alum, 34, shared an Instagram video of herself modeling her favorite self-tanning product on Wednesday, June 2, and fans were quick to notice that her engagement ring was nowhere to be seen. Some took to the comments section to ask about the former MTV personality’s rumored split — but their questions went unanswered.

The New Jersey native did, however, respond to social media users wondering about her self-tan routine, telling them the product “lasts for a few days.”

Giancola announced in March 2019 that Biscardi popped the question after nearly two years of dating. “I’m completely overwhelmed with happiness,” she gushed via Instagram. “Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate. ❤️ I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi I love you!! #Fiance #MrsBiscardi 💍💍💍 #Stillcryingtearsofhappiness.”

Her beau joked in the comments at the time, “Equally thrilled that no one is going to tell me to put a ring on it 76,000 times a day.”

One year later, Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that the former Snooki & Jwoww star was forced to press pause on wedding planning amid the coronavirus pandemic. The couple rescheduled for September 2020 — but still have yet to tie the knot.

Fans began to suspect that the duo’s relationship was on the rocks after noticing Biscardi has seemingly vanished from Giancola’s Instagram page. The Sweetheart Coast founder also removed any reference to her fiancé from her social media bio.

The reality TV alum has yet to address the speculation surrounding her engagement. Since announcing her departure from the Jersey Shore franchise in 2018, Giancola has kept her private life relatively under wraps. The jewelry designer starred in all six seasons of the MTV series’ original run from 2009 to 2012, but chose not to return for the reboot, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“She’s always welcome,” Vinny Guadagnino exclusively told Us in April 2019. At the time, Paul “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio added that Giancola would always be “part of the fam.”

Though she’s missed by her former costars, Giancola has no regrets about leaving Jersey Shore behind, especially given her messy history with ex-boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. The duo split in 2014 after three years of ups and downs.

“She knew if she went back on, it would be toxic,” a source revealed following Giancola’s exit.