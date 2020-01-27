Jesse Metcalfe Joins Lala Kent, Randall Emmett on Private Jet After Scandal

Staying booked and busy! Jesse Metcalfe flew out to film a movie with Lala Kent and Randall Emmett less than one week after calling off his engagement to Cara Santana.

“We’re here Ohio!! @natalieevamarie @realjessemetcalfe @lalakent @georgefurla #cincinnati,” Emmett, 48, captioned an Instagram post alongside the Vanderpump Rules star, 30, and the John Tucker Must Die actor, 41. Former pro wrestler Natalie Eva Marie also joined the group on the film producer’s private jet.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that Metcalfe and Santana, 35, had pulled the plug on their relationship on Wednesday, January 22, after more than a decade together. A source told Us at the time of their split that they were “not even living together.”

While the insider explained that “he did not cheat on her,” news of their split came after the Desperate Housewives alum was spotted out with multiple women — none of whom were Santana. Photos originally obtained by the Daily Mail showed the actor dining out and holding hands with model Livia Pillmann.

Just hours later, Metcalfe was seen getting close with a mystery blonde at a bar in Sherman Oaks, California.

Days after their breakup, Santana was spotted without her engagement ring as she arrived at The Bungalow in Santa Monica, California. She was all smiles, despite an insider telling Us that she was blindsided and heartbroken by her ex’s alleged infidelity.

“Cara is beyond hurt by Jesse and she really is a romantic who believes in true love,” the source said.

Another source added, “She had no idea about the other women. She thought Jesse needed time to deal with things he was going through.”

As the scandal continued to develop, Metcalfe was spotted with yet another woman at a West Hollywood pub on Wednesday, January 22. The actor cozied up to a model at State Social House — and packed on the PDA.

An eyewitness later told Us exclusively, “I hadn’t seen him before at Social Jam Mondays. He was dancing with a woman and they were making out.”