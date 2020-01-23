Jesse Metcalfe Spotted for 1st Time Since Cara Santana Split, PDA Scandal

Maintaining composure. Jesse Metcalfe was seen out and about for the first time since his split from fiancée Cara Santana and his PDA scandal, in West Hollywood on Wednesday, January 22.

The Desperate Housewives alum, 41, looked casual in a blue button-down shirt, jeans, sneakers, sunglasses and a yellow baseball cap that read “Genghis Cohen.”

The outing came on the same day that Us Weekly broke the news that he and Santana, 35, had split after 13 years together amid sightings of the actor out with multiple women over the weekend.

“They’ve split and are not together,” a source said at the time. “He did not cheat on her.”

The Daily Mail published pictures on Wednesday of Metcalfe holding hands with model Livia Pillmann in West Hollywood, and of the Dallas alum cozying up to a mystery woman at a bar in Sherman Oaks, California. He was later spotted on Monday, January 20, “making out” with model Jade Albany at a bar in West Hollywood. Another source told Us that earlier this month that Metcalfe was staying at Sunset Tower where he was spotted “all over and kissing a blonde girl who was not Cara.”

On Thursday, January 23, Metcalfe broke his social media silence for the first time since the scandal in an Instagram photo of himself wearing sunglasses behind the wheel of a car.

“Check your blind spot!” the John Tucker Must Die star captioned the picture along with a side-eyes emoji.

The caption could be alluding to Santana’s reaction to the PDA scandal. A source told Us on Wednesday that the Salem alum was “blindsided” by the other women because the former couple weren’t “officially broken up yet.”

The insider added, “Jesse has been staying in a hotel and was going back and forth to the house he has with Cara. He had not moved out. They had still been having conversations. Cara posted a pic on her Instagram Stories with her ring on yesterday. She had no idea about the other women. She thought Jesse needed time to deal with things he was going through.”

An additional source shared on Wednesday that Santana “is beyond hurt” by Metcalfe’s actions. “She has stuck by Jesse through so much and supported him,” the insider said. “This really stings.”

Santana’s friends Olivia Culpo and Steph Shep showed their support for the actress via social media on Wednesday. The former Miss USA, 27, posted a meme of Mean Girls‘ character Regina George with the quote, “Don’t cheat … Nobody likes a cheater.” She followed up that meme with a photo of Kevin McAllister from Home Alone holding a BB gun. “When someone upsets my best friend,” she wrote, tagging Santana. Shep, 30, meanwhile, addressed when Santana and Metcalfe broke up via Instagram.

One person posted that the pair “broke up weeks ago,” to which the beauty influencer replied, ‘no, they didn’t.”