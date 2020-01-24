Looking good! Cara Santana stepped out for the first time as a single lady on Thursday, January 23, following the news that she and former fiancé Jesse Metcalfe had split after 13 years together.

The Vida alum, 35, was photographed arriving at The Bungalow in Santa Monica, California, on Thursday without her engagement ring. She was all smiles as she exited her vehicle in a white trench coat, light-wash jeans and snakeskin boots.

Her diamond sparkler was noticeably missing as she headed out in Los Angeles for the afternoon. Despite Santana’s happy appearance, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively that the Texas native is heartbroken.

“Cara is beyond hurt by Jesse and she really is a romantic who believes in true love,” the source says, noting that Santana’s parents “have been married forever.”

The Real Bros of Simi Valley alum’s outing comes one day after her ex, Metcalfe, 41, was spotted in West Hollywood on Wednesday, January 22, following his PDA scandal and split announcement.

The Desperate Housewives alum was photographed in a yellow hat, blue button-down shirt, jeans, sneakers and sunglasses on the same day that Us broke the news that he and Santana had called it quits.

“They’ve split and are not together,” a source said at the time. “He did not cheat on her.”

The couple’s breakup comes amid sightings of Metcalfe out with multiple women. The John Tucker Must Die star was seen cuddling up to model Livia Pillmann and another mystery woman in photos published by the Daily Mail on Wednesday.

Santana was “blindsided” by the photos a source told Us. At the time the photographs surfaced, Metcalfe “had not moved out.” “They had still been having conversations,” the source said on Wednesday. “She thought Jesse needed time to deal with things he was going through.”

An additional source told Us that Santana “has stuck by Jesse through so much and supported him. This really stings.”

