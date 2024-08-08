Summer House star Jesse Solomon reports that his castmate Carl Radke is feeling “lighter” following his split from ex-fiancée Lindsay Hubbard.

“Carl’s great,” Solomon, 31, said during his Wednesday, August 7, appearance on Amazon Live. “Lindsay’s about to have a baby. So Carl, I think is just — he’s launching a new bar in Williamsburg. He feels very much himself, much lighter, much happier.”

Radke, 39, and Hubbard, 37, fought throughout the eighth season of Summer House, which aired on Bravo from February to June 2024. The exes came face-to-face again during the reunion episodes, with Hubbard declaring that Radke’s decision to end their engagement “was the best decision” for her.

Us Weekly confirmed in August 2023 that the reality stars had broken up while filming their wedding prep for season 8; they were expected to tie the knot in Mexico that November. The pair originally met on the hit series in 2017, and ahead of season 6 in 2022, Radke told Us that they’d taken their friendship to the next level.

Related: Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke: The Way They Were Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke went through it all on Summer House — from breakups to makeups and more — before calling off their engagement in August 2023. When the series premiered on Bravo in January 2017, Hubbard and Radke were part of the OG cast of Summer House and have since returned for every […]

“I’m happy to report, we are dating and things are really good,” Radke said at the time. “We’re very happy. She’s someone that’s been an incredible support and part of my life [for years]. … I mean, we make each other laugh like crazy. I’ve never felt more myself around someone than her. And for me, that’s powerful.”

As the twosome got more serious, Hubbard joked that there was one aspect of their relationship that they were still figuring out. “[Carl] used to tell me all the time that he wanted five kids and I was like, ‘Every guy says that though, right?’” she shared. “Then you have one and you’re like, ‘OK, I’ll take another one and then you have another one, and then they’re like, ‘OK I’m good with that.’”

Us confirmed the duo had gotten engaged in August 2022 during production on Summer House season 7. By the following year, however, things took a turn for the worse.

As cameras rolled, Radke told Hubbard that as a couple they “continue to trigger each other and hurt each other” and he didn’t want to “live like that.” He admitted that getting married in two and half months was something he was “not ready to do.”

Related: ‘Summer House’ Cast’s Dating History What happens in the Hamptons rarely stays there — at least when it comes to the cast of Summer House and their romances. In fact, some of the show’s biggest stars, including Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke have a history of dating their costars. Lindsay began her time on Bravo during season 1 with then-boyfriend Everett […]

Cut to July 2024: Season 9 is shooting in the Hamptons, and this time, Hubbard is pregnant. She defended her choice to return to the show last month after sharing a glimpse of her baby bump via Instagram. “The bump was bumpin.. cub was CUBBIN!🤰🏼🦁,” she captioned the mirror selfie, which showed her resting a hand on her bare stomach while sporting a two-piece set.

“Respectfully, not sure why you would go back into a party house? You’re in a different era, sister,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section.

“Can you not party when you’re pregnant?” replied Hubbard, who announced on July 4 that she and her boyfriend, doctor and biotech investor Turner Kufe, are expecting their first baby together this holiday season.

As for Radke, he’s opening a new non-alcoholic bar, called Soft Bar + Cafe, in New York City.

Solomon called Radke “such a good dude” and hinted on Wednesday’s Amazon Live that the next installment of Summer House contains plenty of “tension. I’m not gonna tell you what’s happening, but you’re gonna wanna watch.”