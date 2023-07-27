Jessica Biel was rockin’ her body to husband Justin Timberlake’s latest jam.

“My boyfriend can sang ya’ll! He can sang!” Biel, 41, said in a Tuesday, July 25, Instagram video while grooving in the car to Timberlake’s new single, “ICU,” with Coco Jones. In the clip, Biel sang along to the track before panning over to Timberlake, 42, who was behind the wheel, laughing. “You can sang baby you can sing!” the actress gushed to her hubby.

Biel captioned the post: “Got @cocojones and my boyfriend on REPEAT.”

Being labeled as Biel’s “boyfriend” is nothing new for Timberlake. In May, the former ‘NSync bandmember shared a comment from a fan via TikTok who claimed they did not know who he was — but that his “girlfriend looks like Jessica Biel.” Timberlake, for his part, couldn’t help but reply to the message on his page.

“Yeah, yeah,” the musician said in a clip as he lowered his sunglasses. “From now on I’m only going by ‘Jessica Biel’s Boyfriend,” he wrote in the caption.

Biel and Timberlake tied the knot in 2012 after five years of dating and share sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2. The longtime couple, who renewed their vows in April, are pros at keeping their relationship fun — often playful trolling each other to keep the romance alive.

In February, Biel shared a clip of Timberlake tried to distract her during a hard workout by dancing. She asks her beau to “stop” before the camera reveals Timberlake swaying his hips back and forth.

One month prior, Biel offered a glimpse into the pair’s adventures while celebrating her hubby turning another year older.

“Happy birthday to the person who challenges and inspires me every day. The person who keeps me laughing and creating and risking it all,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a selfie of the lovebirds enjoying a private getaway on a boat. “The person who makes the ordinary extraordinary. You know who you are. I love you 🫶.”

Ahead of their 10th wedding anniversary Biel praised her beau for keeping their marriage spicy. “I’ll have to give Justin the credit in this moment, for this one thing that he always says to me: ‘We might be married, but we have to keep dating,’ and it’s so true,” she told Entertainment Tonight in May 2022. “You just have to keep making time for each other and you have to keep making each other a priority. And do the things that you love together.”

Timberlake, for his part, honored the relationship milestone at the time by thanking Biel for sticking by his side. “10 years ain’t enough! You make me a better husband and father every day,” he captioned an October 2022 Instagram tribute. “I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!”