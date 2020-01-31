Moving on. Jessica Biel shared an emotional tribute to husband Justin Timberlake two months after he was photographed with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright at a bar in New Orleans.

“Happy birthday to the most timeless man I know,” the 37-year-old actress wrote alongside four Instagram photos with Timberlake on his 39th birthday. “You somehow grow up without growing old. We love you so much ❤️🎂”

Timberlake and Biel, who wed in 2012, share 4-year-old son Silas. The “Suit & Tie” singer made headlines in November 2019 when he was seen looking cozy with Wainwright, 30. In the photos from the boozy outing, the costars were spotted holding hands under a table. The actress also placed her hand on Timberlake’s knee. (Wainwright’s rep released a statement at the time denying that anything romantic happened between the pair: “There is no validity to this speculation. They are working on a project together.”)

Weeks after the photos surfaced, the former ‘NSync member apologized to Biel and Silas in his own statement via Instagram.

“A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse of judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar,” he wrote on December 4, referring to his wife and son as “the people I love.”

He continued: “I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

Timberlake concluded with a shoutout to the film. “I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer,” he wrote. “Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it.”

A source told Us Weekly at the time that Biel “encouraged Justin to put out his statement on Instagram.”

“She felt embarrassed by his actions and wanted him to take accountability,” the insider said.

While the couple reconnected with a staycation earlier this month, the 7th Heaven alum was “still upset” with Timberlake, per a second source.

“He has been making big promises and not sticking to them as much as she thinks he can and should,” the source told Us. “He promised that he would be more involved with their family.”