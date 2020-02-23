Setting the record straight. Jessica Mulroney has denied setting up a charitable foundation website for Prince Harry and her friend Meghan Markle following reports that the stylist had registered a domain name on behalf of the couple.

“If certain investigative journalists were to do their jobs, perhaps they would see that Shoebox Project Foundation is owned by a Mr Roy in North Carolina and has no affiliations or ties to our charity The Shoebox Project. Happy Sunday,” Mulroney, 40, tweeted on Sunday, February 23.

The Daily Mail reported one day earlier that the Canadian native had registered the website sussexglobalcharities.com on Wednesday, February 19, through her charity, the Shoebox Project Foundation, which supports vulnerable women.

Buckingham Palace announced on Friday, February 21, that Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, would no longer be able to use the “Sussex Royal” trademark after stepping down from their positions as senior members of the royal family.

“Their non-profit organisation, when it is announced this spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation,” the statement said. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ in any territory post spring 2020. Therefore, the trademark applications that were filed as protective measures, acting on advice from and following the same model for The Royal Foundation, have been removed.”

Hours later, Harry and Meghan responded to the news with their own statement, announcing that they will not be using the term “Sussex Royal” for their non-profit organization following their transition.

“While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word ‘Royal’ overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ or any iteration of the word ‘Royal’ in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020,” the couple’s statement read.

The pair announced their plans to “step back” from their senior royal duties and to “work to become financially independent” in January. In June 2019, they split from their joint charity with Prince William and Duchess Kate to launch their own organization.

Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday that Harry and Meghan, who are currently residing in Vancouver, Canada with their 9-month-old son Archie, will officially step away from their royal duties on March 31. Prior to their transition, the duo will attend several events, including the annual Endeavor Fund Awards in London on March 5 and the Commonwealth Day Service with the royal family on March 9.