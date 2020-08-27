Reflecting on happier times. Jessica Mulroney gushed over a photo from Meghan Markle’s royal wedding to Prince Harry after the former friends called it quits.

“I see this and pure joy,” the stylist, 40, captioned a Thursday, August 27, Instagram post of one of her sons holding the Duchess of Sussex’s veil at her May 2018 nuptials.

Mulroney’s twin boys — Brian and John, now 10 — served as page boys in the ceremony, while their sister, Ivy, now 7, was a bridesmaid. She shares her three children with husband Ben Mulroney, whom she married in October 2008.

The Canada native and Markle, 39, were close friends at the time of her wedding to Harry, 35. However, after the I Do, Redo host came under fire in June when Sasha Exeter accused her of “textbook white privilege,” the former actress distanced herself.

“Meghan could not get over that Jessica brought up her relationship with Meghan when she commented about her ‘closest friend’ in the discourse with Sasha,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in June. “That was hugely offensive to Meghan and the deciding factor for her. Meghan considers the relationship to be done.”

Their connection was already “less strong before this drama went down,” according to a second insider. “Of course Meghan is supportive of Jessica, as she is with all of her friends, but it’s a bit off-putting when Jessica seemingly uses their friendship for headlines,” the source revealed. “Meghan is very aware when people in her life do this. … Especially now that Meghan is in L.A. and it’s a sensitive time, Meghan is being very cautious with her affiliations.”

Exeter claimed in June that Mulroney threatened legal action against her after the So Sasha founder encouraged fellow influencers to use their platforms to advocate for racial justice.

The former Good Morning America contributor apologized amid the controversy. “I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and centre,” she commented via Instagram. “It was deeply educational. I learned a lot from that. I promise to continue to learn and listen on how I can use my privilege to elevate and support black voices.”

Mulroney later expressed remorse again after Exeter slammed her for taking a more confrontational tone in private. “As some of you may have seen, @sashaexeter and I had a disagreement,” she wrote on Instagram. “She rightfully called me out for not doing enough when it came to engaging in the important and difficult conversation around race and injustice in our society. I took it personally and that was wrong. I know I need to do better.”