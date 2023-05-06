A kind kiddo. Jessica Simpson revealed dad Joe Simpson recently battled bone cancer while sharing daughter Maxwell’s selfless birthday wish.

“She told me after she blew out HER 11 candles … ‘I made a wish that was for me and you and actually the whole family,'” the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer, 42, shared via Instagram on Saturday, May 6. “I said Maxi it should be your wish and she said ‘we have the same wishes Mom.'”

Jessica explained that her eldest daughter (she also shares son Ace, 9, and daughter Birdie, 10, with husband Eric Johnson) revealed her birthday wish came true earlier this week.

“3 days later on our way back to Cali she overheard me reading a text from my Dad and asked my mom sitting next to her ‘GiGi if my birthday wish came true already can I say it out loud or do I still keep it to myself?’ My mom told her to share it with everyone if she wanted to, especially if it had already come true,” the Texas native recalled. “Maxwell’s birthday wish was for her Papa Joe’s bone cancer treatment to work. It did. Thank you Maxi Drew for usin’ your wish on our family and most importantly, my Dad.”

Joe, 65, shares Jessica and sister Ashlee Simpson, 28, with ex-wife Tina Simpson (who he divorced in 2013). He previously battled prostate cancer in 2016 and 2017. An insider confirmed to Us at the time that radiation treatment was successful and he was “in the clear.”

After rising to fame on Newlyweds as Jessica’s manager and guiding Ashlee on The Ashlee Simpson Show, Joe has since developed a photography career and joined Eris Talent Agency as chief officer of operations last month.

The Jessica Simpson Collection designer congratulated her dad on the new gig via Instagram. “My heart explodes with pride and joy for you!!!” she commented at the time. “You are the campion of your dreams. Thank you for teaching me to be fearlessly ready for the magic of life and all of its beautiful opportunities. When you believe, you ARE. Always. I love you.”

Joe has six grandchildren. In addition to Jessica’s three kids with the former NFL star, who she married in 2014, Ashlee is mom to son Bronx, 14, (whom she shares with ex-husband Pete Wentz) as well as daughter Jagger, 7, and son Ziggy, 2 (both of whom she shares with Evan Ross, who she married in 2014.