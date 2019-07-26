



Not falling for it! Jessie J shut down an interviewer who attempted to not-so subtly bring up her boyfriend, Channing Tatum, while discussing her role as a judge on The UK’s The Voice Kids.

“You obviously got to see [Magic Mike Live] recently with Mike himself,” This Morning cohost Ben Shephard mentioned during the 31-year-old singer’s Friday, July 26, appearance on the talk show. “That’s a performance that seems to be sort of quite …”

Jessie promptly swooped in before the line of questioning could go any further. “The opposite of The Voice Kids,” she replied. “Let’s stay focused on The Voice Kids.”

Shephard tried to brush off the response by chatting up his cohost, Jenni Falconer, about Magic Mike.

Tatum, 39, played the titular stripper in 2012’s Magic Mike and the 2015 follow-up, Magic Mike XXL. The films have since inspired Magic Mike Live shows in Las Vegas, London and Berlin.

The actor and the British songstress were spotted slow-dancing together at the London event in November 2018. The couple shared the intimate moment to Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in October 2018 that the pair had been dating for a couple months. Tatum and estranged wife Jenna Dewan announced their separation in April of last year, while the actress, 38, filed for divorce in October.

Jessie was slightly more forthcoming about the romance in a June interview with The Times in London. “Oh, I am very happy on 21 Jump Street!” she told the newspaper, referring to Tatum’s 2012 movie. “I always look for a guy with a good sense of humor and good morals. And hygiene. A man who showers is very important.”

The “Bang Bang” singer went on to joke about the Dear John star’s dance expertise. “I’m thinking about calling my next tour ‘Magic Mike and I’ and having Chan open for me as a stripper,” she quipped. “He’d do it too! That would sell some tickets, eh?”

