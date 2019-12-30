Jessie J Writes About Pain and Healing After Channing Tatum Split





“Time,” the singer, 31, wrote in the post. “Time is the gift. Time is the fear. Time is the magic. Time is the memories. Time is the change. Time is the pain. Time is the healing.”

She then recommended reconnecting with nature: “Zoom out. Go somewhere where your world feels and looks small. Gain perspective. Lay in the sea. Walk to the top of a mountain. Drive to view point in a park. Look up at the stars. This isn’t to make you feel like your problems or sadness or the feelings you feel are not valid but to know you are NEVER Alone. Billions of people around the world. Are just trying to smile and mean it. Are actively working out who they are. Are missing someone they have lost. Are feeling worthless. YOU ARE LOVED.”

The London native continued: “We are all trying to love and accept the stories in our lives that make us desperately want to fast forward or rewind time. When all we have is the now. The very moment. With the puzzle pieces of life sometimes put together in the wrong places. They can hurt until tended to. Don’t let past or current trauma define who you are. You can walk away from it. Take the time to put those puzzle pieces in the right place. Tend to YOU.”

Multiple sources told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month that Jessie and Tatum, 39, had broken up about a month earlier but were “still really close and still good friends.” A week later, sources revealed the Magic Mike actor is on the dating app Raya.

Us broke the news of the former couple’s relationship in October 2018 after they’d been quietly dating for a couple of months, their romance following Tatum’s split from ex-wife Jenna Dewan — with whom he shares 6-year-old daughter Everly — earlier in the year. Jessie, meanwhile, previously dated singer Luke James from 2014 to 2015.

In her Instagram post on Sunday, the Brit Award winner had more advice to share: “Be vulnerable. Be there for YOU. Be there for people around you and lift each other up. Break the cycle. Be open. Talk. Be there for yourself. Recognise the patterns of behaviour you have that can cause some of the hurt. Look inwards. Look outwards. Walk away from parts of yourself and people or situations that trigger parts of you that are unhealthy. Be honest.”

She also sent love to “anyone who feels alone,” writing, “We need you around. You are stronger than you know, and are capable of finding your happy time again. Talk to someone who can give you professional advice. Honour your pain to be heard by the right ears. It’s your TIME, so take your TIME.”

Jessie J concluded her Instagram caption with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline phone number, 1-800-273-8255.