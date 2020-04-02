Secrets uncovered! Jessie James Decker revealed who her celebrity hall pass is — hint: it’s a musician — and more in the latest installment of Us Weekly’s Candlelight Confessions series.

When it comes to a dream celebrity free pass, the singer admitted that both she and her husband, Eric Decker, have one … sort of.

“He knows I really like Post Malone, but not to do anything, just like hangout because I think he’s really cool,” Jessie, 31, told Us exclusively in the Tuesday, March 31, episode of Candlelight Confessions. “Eric thinks that Jessica Alba is really pretty. Posty would be mine.”

The Kittenish owner explained that her perfect day with the “Sunflower” crooner, 24, would involve Olive Garden “of course.”

“[We’d] have a good little dinner and then we’d go to the studio and listen to him create,” the “Flip My Hair” singer said.

The mother of three — she shares daughter Vivianne, 6, and sons Eric Jr., 4, and Forrest, 3, with the former NFL player — revealed which of her kiddos is her No.1.

“What kind of sick question is this? I don’t have a favorite child,” the “Roots and Wings” artist admitted. “I love all my children equally.”

Jessie may love all her little ones the same, but she doesn’t feel that way about her reality TV show, Eric & Jessie: Game On.

“I can’t watch our show. I look back, and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ the things that I would say,” she recalled of the E! series. “I really had no filter. I just said way too many sexual things. I just was young and excited.”

She added: “I would probably not do another reality show, but I’d do another TV show.”

