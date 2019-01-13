Looking back on the good times. Real Housewives of New York City star Jill Zarin posted a touching tribute to her late husband, Bobby Zarin, one year after he passed away post-cancer battle.

“Today is the anniversary of Bobby’s passing on January 13th 2018,” Jill, 55, captioned a series of pictures and video of Bobby, noting that “no one has seen” the accompanying snapshots before. “We all remember the incredible man, father, brother, friend and husband he was. Bobby Zarin will never be forgotten.”

The Bravo star added that she and her daughter, Ally Shapiro, whom she shares with first husband Steven Shapiro, both “miss him everyday but he is always in our hearts.”

Ally echoed her mother’s sentiments on her own Instagram account, captioning a series of photos of her with her late stepfather, “1 year without you has felt so long yet so short. But I know you’re with [our dog] ginger in some chic hotel room, wearing a robe and slippers, having your shot of orange juice and watching Law and Order or the Honeymooners.”

“You would have loved Mrs Maisel,” she joked, “but I’m sure they get Amazon prime up there.”

Though Jill will always love and remember Bobby, she knows he would want her to be happy. “It is hard to imagine a life without him,” she wrote on Instagram, “but he wanted me to move on… find love again and that ‘life is for the living.'”

The RHONY star took Bobby’s words to heart and has since entered into a relationship with Gary Brody. “They’ve played tennis as friends for a long time but have been casually hanging out for a few months,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in July.

The couple made things Instagram official in December. The reality star shared a sweet snap of herself with Brody, 55, in matching tennis outfits on her page on December 27, along with the caption: “Trivia question ‘What is the origin of the term Love in Tennis?'”

Despite her latest forays into dating, Jill is still mourning the loss of her spouse of nearly 18 years — and Brody understands that. “Gary very much respects the grieving process I am going through and has been an incredible friend to talk to,” she exclusively revealed to Us in July. “He only wants the best for me and my daughter.”

