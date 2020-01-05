Real Housewives of New York City star Jill Zarin posted a heartfelt message to her late husband, Bobby Zarin, on what would have been their wedding anniversary.

“Today would have been our 19th Anniversary. Bobby Zarin, Mr. B, Bobby Baby….I think of you everyday,” the 56-year-old captioned an Instagram photo on Saturday, January 4, that showed her kissing Bobby. “I feel you watching over me all the time and @jenniferrogersbelieve calls me with messages. Thank God because I needed you so many times when I didn’t know what to do and you told her and she told me.”

“You would be so proud of me and of Ally,” she continued, referring to her daughter, 27. “All the little lessons you taught us, many by example were not wasted. Including [my nephew] @jon_wexler I might add! HE! even turns off the lights now. When it comes to judging people, good, bad or indifferent, you are still , sadly in some cases, ALWAYS right. But I will always try to to the right thing no matter what. Thank you for always watching over me…. I will always love you … Xoxo Jill.”

Bobby died in January 2018 at the age of 71 after a long battle with cancer.

“Happy anniversary! He was wonderful,” RHONY’s Dorinda Medley commented on Jill’s post. “Ahhh love this,” Orange County’s Gretchen Rossi added, while her former OC costar Alexis Bellino commented, “This is so precious. Love you girl. Sending prayers for your heart. Your Bobby will always shine over you.”

Jill has moved on with boyfriend Gary Brody, making her relationship with him Instagram official in December 2018. Us Weekly confirmed that she was dating the fashion executive five months after her husband’s death.

“Gary very much respects the grieving process I am going through and has been an incredible friend to talk to. He only wants the best for me and my daughter,” she told Us in July 2018.

In March 2019, Jill teased wedding plans with Brody, telling Us, “You’ll have to watch and see what happens. Ask him, right?”

Her boyfriend chimed in, “Wedding bells are good, why not?”