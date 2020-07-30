Sending a message? Jim Edmonds appeared to call out his estranged wife, Meghan King, for having narcissistic qualities after fans questioned him about his past relationships.

The retired MLB pro, 50, shared a series of memes via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 29, referencing one of his exes but did not include any names.

“A narcissist will hurt you and hurt you again and again, waiting for the moment that you retaliate,” one meme read. “Just so they can play the victim.”

A message noted in a second post, “Those who are the greatest threat to the narcissist will be made out to be the most vilest of monsters.”

A third post detailed characteristics of a narcissist such as making “nasty, cruel and insensitive” remarks that are “rarely factual things about you.”

The former baseball player added another meme that said a narcissistic significant other will label their partner as “crazy” after lying, gaslighting and abandoning them.

Edmonds concluded his posts by explaining that people had asked him about his experiences in his previous romances.

“Just something that I found this morning searching the Internet,” he wrote. “Thought that I would share with you some of you who have been asking me about past relationships.”

Edmonds and King, 35, called it quits in October 2019 after five years of marriage. The estranged couple share daughter Aspen, 3, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 2.

The athlete has since moved on with Kortnie O’Connor, with whom he became Instagram official in April. Edmonds praised the real estate agent in June for lighting up his life amid his divorce.

“I was going through hell ending a loveless and abusive relationship,” he wrote via his Instagram Story. “The lies and accusations that followed the breakup only put me deeper into a funk. Along came this beautiful woman by chance, who lit up my world and brought me back to life. I’m very grateful for my amazing friends, children and this amazing woman for making me a better person and father. #reallife.”

In response, King told Us Weekly: “I wish him well.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum claimed in January that Edmonds was dating O’Conner and alleged that they had a threesome during their marriage. He confirmed the threesome but denied having an affair.

Us confirmed in May that King, for her part, is dating businessman Christian Schauf, whom she met in March.