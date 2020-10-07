Jim Edmonds Claims He Was Unaware of Son’s Cerebral Palsy Diagnosis

Jim Edmonds claims his estranged wife, Meghan King, didn’t inform him of their 2-year-old son Hart’s cerebral palsy diagnosis before she shared the news in a blog post.

“Jim is unaware of any such diagnosis and, if it is even true, it is completely unconscionable and absolutely disgraceful that Meghan would announce this on social media without discussing it with him first,” Edmonds’ rep Steve Honig exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 36, also tells Us, “Jim’s statements are untrue and I refuse to address them further.”

King revealed Hart’s diagnosis via her blog on Tuesday, October 6, more than one year after she opened up about her son’s periventricular leukomalacia.

“Even though he’s the same kid, I expected it to hit me hard,” King wrote. “But it didn’t. It didn’t hit me hard at all. In fact, I felt relieved. … This is the once dreadful diagnosis I knew was coming since that fateful day I googled the right thing and it hit me like a truck: CP. I knew it was CP since Hart was a few months old. I just knew.”

She continued, “Hart’s brain isn’t paralyzed, but there are some areas of damage. CP quite simply manifests as a motor disorder. That’s it. Yep. It has nothing to do with cognitive function, hearing, etc. (although these are deficits often found in people who have CP they are referred to as ‘comorbidities’ and not CP by definition).”

The Missouri native added that the diagnosis “changes nothing” and Hart will “continue receiving the therapy he’s already getting.”

King detailed Hart’s “irreversible brain damage” in a candid blog post in July 2019.

“Hart has minor Periventricular Leukomalacia on both sides of his brain (namely the white matter), but more so on his right,” she wrote at the time. “[The doctor] said that this explains all of my concerns: the rigidity in his muscles, the (somewhat) delayed physical milestones, the lack of fluidity with arm and leg movements, the stiffness in joints, the weakness in his lower back, the somewhat favored use of his right side.”

Us broke the news in October 2019 that King and Edmonds, 50, had called it quits after five years of marriage. The estranged couple are also the parents of Hart’s twin brother, Hayes, and daughter Aspen, 3. The former professional baseball player has since moved on with Kortnie O’Connor. King, for her part, is dating Christian Schauf.