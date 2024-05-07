Turner rocked striking platinum blonde straight hair for the first time as she stole the spotlight at the star studded gala on Monday night.

The actress and model, 37, donned a glamorous white dress adorned with intricate embroidered flowers with a sheer-feathered cape that flowed behind her.

The Queen & Slim star, who rubbed shoulders in the event with the likes of Zendaya and Jennifer Lopez, complimented her blonde wig with a winged eyeliner and eyeshadow look and dangling earrings.

She accessorized with a purple flower, purple bangles and a cross necklace.

And as the star confidently rocked her look on the red carpet before a slew of cameras, there would be no potential awkward run-ins for her as Jackson, 45, and Black Panther star Nyong’o, who is a Met Gala regular, were said to be firmly miles away in California.

Turner-Smith filed for divorce from her actor husband on September 13, 2023, citing “irreconcilable differences”. She later revealed that she decided to “make a move because I believe that there are visible scars from staying in places that are not good for us.”

“Sometimes things we really want to work just don’t end up working,” she told the U.K.’s The Times, published on Sunday, February 25. “And that’s OK. The most important thing is that you choose what’s healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children.”

She continued, “There are so many different moments in our life where we look at ourselves and say, ‘Who am I and am I being true to that?’ If the answer is no, then you have to make a move because I believe that there are visible scars from staying in places that are not good for us. And they don’t just affect us, they affect everybody around us.”

She continued: “The bravest thing in the world is to recognize when something’s not working and to make a move, and I always want to set that kind of example for my daughter.”

Turner-Smith added that there’s “just as much love and joy as it has always been” for the sake of their 3-year-old daughter. The pair wed secretly in December 2019 and welcomed a daughter one year later.

Last December, on the heels of their respective breakups, Jackson and Nyong’o started dating. “Joshua and Lupita have been dating for a very short while now. They’re focusing on keeping their relationship under the radar as much as possible,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.

The insider added: “Although it’s only been a few weeks, they were friends before dating so they have a really solid foundation for a relationship. Things are very new but going really well so far.”

Since then, Nyong’s has revealed that she will not be openly claiming her new relationship. The star’s very public romance with her ex, musician Selema Masekela, ended in heartbreak last year and in an interview with Porter magazine this February, the star said she will no longer be flaunting any new relationships.

She said it was, “very, very sage of me,” to be public about her relationship with her ex on the likes of social media as she’s usually so private. “I’m going back to those days, by the way.” Neither Turner-Smith nor Jackson have publicly addressed his and Nyong’o’s new romance.