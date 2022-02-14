Who dey? Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow reflected on his NFL season after losing Super Bowl LVI to the Los Angeles Rams.

“Sorry we couldn’t get it done,” the 25-year-old athlete tweeted on Sunday, February 13, after the big game. “Proud of our team and our fans. Love these guys.”

The Rams narrowly edged out the Ohio-based team, winning 23-20 after a back-and-forth matchup. Both Burrow and L.A. quarterback Matthew Stafford were making their first Super Bowl appearances, with the former leading the Bengals to their first championship since 1988.

Despite the game’s disappointing result, Burrow is keeping his head held high. “We have to let it fuel us,” he said after the Lombardi trophy slipped out of reach, per ESPN. “We are going to at least celebrate what we did this year.”

Bengals coach Zac Taylor echoed his QB’s perspective, noting that the team’s achievements throughout the season will keep them motivated for next year.

“These playoff games weren’t easy,” Taylor said on Sunday. “And even beyond that, we had some tough games, and our guys proved that they can do a lot of great in those situations and put us in these moments. And you just have to continue to build off that.”

Burrow was drafted by the Bengals in 2020 after playing college ball at both The Ohio State University and Louisiana State University. He had the potential to be the first athlete in NFL history to win a Heisman Trophy, a college National Title and the Super Bowl.

“I think if you had told me before the season, I would’ve been very surprised,” the Iowa native told Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer after winning the AFC playoff last month. “But I’m not surprised right now because we’ve gone through a whole year. I know the kind of team that we have, and I know the guys that we have in the locker room. So right now, I’m not surprised. But if you were going to tell me after last season or in OTAs [organized team activities], I think I would’ve called you crazy.”

Along with his impressive performance on the field, Burrow has become a fan favorite off of the field through his ambitious style and his romance with longtime love Olivia Holzmacher. The college sweethearts frequently share glimpses of their relationship on social media, and Holzmacher has been Burrow’s fiercest supporter throughout the season.

“Still beyond proud,” she captioned an Instagram Story from within California’s SoFi Stadium at the end of Sunday’s game.

