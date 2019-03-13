Joe Gorga Addresses Brother-in-Law Joe Giudice’s Fate After Prison

Could go either way. Joe Gorga isn’t sure about the future of brother-in-law Joe Giudice, who is nearing the end of his 41-month prison sentence.

During an interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, the 39-year-old was questioned about his thoughts on Giudice’s fate.

“I don’t know, I’m very confused,” Gorga said while promoting his new book, The Gorga Guide to Success, on Wednesday, March 13. “I hope he comes out [of ICE detention]. … I think it’s a 50-50 shot.”

The 46-year-old will not be allowed to go home to his wife, The Real Housewives of New Jersey staple Teresa Giudice (née Gorga), and their children following his release from prison on Thursday, March 14. Instead, he will be transferred directly into Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody when he completes his sentence, according to Radar Online.

The elder Joe, who married into the Gorga family in October 1999, will reportedly be placed in a detention center until his deportation to his native Italy. He filed an appeal in November 2018, for which a decision has not yet been made.

The businessman is serving time for fraud and failure to pay approximately $200,000 in taxes. He was ordered in October 2018 to be deported to his native country upon his release.

Teresa, also 46, confirmed that she and her husband will split if he’s deported. “I’m not doing a long-distance relationship. I’m not doing it,” the Standing Strong author noted during the RHONJ reunion, which aired on March 6. “You know, I want somebody with me every day. I know exactly what happens. You know, I’m sure he’ll be with other women. It happens. We do the long-distance thing, it’s not going to work. I’d be like, ‘Bye bye.'”

The New Jersey-born star, for her part, served 11 months in prison for fraud before her release in 2015; the reality star’s spouse began his sentence three months later.

The Giudices share four daughters: Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!