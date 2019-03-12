Teresa Giudice’s brother, Joe Gorga, is making it clear that she will not uproot her children to Italy if her husband, Joe Giudice, is deported after being released from prison.

“If he goes to Italy, they’re not going,” Gorga, 39, said during an interview on Fox 5’s Good Day New York on Monday, March 11. “Is she prepared [to divorce Joe]? She has no choice. She has to be prepared.”

Joe, 46, is set to complete his 41-month prison sentence for tax fraud on Thursday, March 14, and faces deportation to his native country upon his release from FCI Allenwood in Pennsylvania.

“He is getting out, but ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] is picking him up,” Gorga said.

Through it all, Teresa, 46, has had the support of her family. “Anything she needs, I’m going to be here for her,” Gorga said. “That’s my only sister. I have only one sister in life.”

And while Gorga has appeared alongside his sister on The Real Housewives of New Jersey since 2009, he pointed out that he is not the biggest fan of reality TV.

“It’s the devil,” he said. “You’re accepting the devil in your life. Bottom line: It just doesn’t make a lot of people happy. It changes who you are.”

A judge ruled in October 2018 that Joe, who moved to the U.S. as an infant but never became an American citizen, will be deported back to Italy after his release from prison. His appeal is pending.

The Giudices, who share daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9, pleaded guilty in 2014 to 41 counts of fraud. Teresa served 11 months behind bars in 2015.

The Bravo personality confirmed during the RHONJ season 9 reunion, which aired earlier this month, that she plans to leave Joe if he is deported “unless my kids say, ‘Mommy, I want to move to Italy.’”

Teresa was spotted cozying up to New Jersey realtor Blake Schreck in Miami in February.

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!