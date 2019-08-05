



One-of-a-kind wedding present! Frankie Jonas scored a gift for his older brother Joe’s wedding to Sophie Turner that he knew no one else could buy — because he had it custom-made for them.

The “bonus” Jonas, 18, asked California-based toymaker Dano Brown to create a set of action figures based on Joe, 29, and Turner, 23, depicting the couple wearing matching puffer jackets, blister-packed in front of a photo of them outfitted in the coats with “G.I. Jophie” emblazoned above — a spin on their couple name and the classic G.I. Joe toy logo.

According to Brown, who has been creating toys for more than five years, the figures took some time to create. “Frankie sent me the picture and asked me to model the figures after that,” he told Us Weekly exclusively. “It took about two weeks once we settled on a picture. The jackets were a challenge to sculpt but we were both really happy with it.”

As for the cost, all the artist could confirm was “they’re not very cheap,” with some of this other finished designs selling for between $200 and $500 on eBay.

After not seeing the unique gift pop on their social media feeds some time after the couple’s European wedding, Brown posted a photo of the finished product on his Instagram account on Saturday, August 3, adding in his caption: “I was hired by Frankie Jonas to make this wedding gift for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. … Frankie was super good to me and gave me total creative freedom aside from the title, which he thought up, which is probably the best part of the whole thing. Very honored to get this gig!”

For his part, Frankie couldn’t have been more thrilled about the finished product, commenting on the post: “Still so in love with this piece, perfect gift for the perfect duo. Your work on this couldn’t be more perfect!”

Jonas and Turner wed in a lavish second wedding in France in late June, just one month after they surprised fans by tying the knot at a Las Vegas chapel following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

