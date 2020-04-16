He really can do it all! John Krasinski announced his plans to host and deejay a virtual prom for high school students who are unable to attend their own due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Office alum, 40, posted a TikTok video via his Instagram on Thursday, April 16. In the clip, he grooved along in a swanky tux, noting: “How I wanna look for #SGNprom …” The segment then switched to Krasinski singing while appearing disheveled and listening to what looked like his daughter’s headphones. “How I will look…” he added.

“Confused? Me too,” the Jack Ryan star admitted to his Instagram followers. “For all of you missing prom, I’m hosting this Friday night.”

Krasinski went on to give more details in his caption. “That’s right class of 2020,” he wrote. “I’m DJing your prom with some friends this Friday night 8EST/5PST!! Click link in bio for invitation! See you then!”

The actor first shared the idea on Wednesday, April 15, posting a throwback photo from his own prom. “First of all… you’re welcome. Second of all I can’t take it anymore how much you are all missing your prom,” he explained. “So let’s do something about it! Let’s have an #SGNprom! … Tag your plus 1s and dress up to the prom 9s.”

The venture is the latest in Krasinski’s efforts to spread positivity via his YouTube series, Some Good News. In the first episode, released in March, he video-chatted with his former Office costar Steve Carell. The A Quiet Place director and wife Emily Blunt — with whom he shares daughters Hazel, 6, and Violet, 3 — later reunited the original Hamilton cast for a fan of the musical.

“Wow!! Totally blown away by the response to #SGN!” he gushed via Instagram in March. “Thank you thank you… But hey, you guys did this!! So you keep sending me #SomeGoodNews and making me smile… and I’ll keep trying to return the favor! Pass it on!”

