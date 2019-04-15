Not here for their shenanigans! John Legend and pal Mike Rosenthal locked wives Chrissy Teigen and Jen Atkin out of their Game of Thrones viewing area because the two women were a bit too chatty.

In a video posted to Teigen’s Instagram Stories on Sunday, April 14, Rosenthal, 42, can be seen protesting their presence ahead of the show.

“No,” he said. “I’ve been looking forward to this for two years. Don’t take this from me!”

“Mike, why aren’t we allowed to watch Game of Thrones?” the model, 33, cried, to which the photographer, replied, “You’re gonna ruin it!”

“We’re not gonna ruin it!” she protested.

“Mike won’t let us watch Game of Thrones because he thinks we’ll ask too many questions,” Teigen explained in the caption.

Legend, 40, supported his friend, locking the two women out of the room they planned to watch the show in.

“It’s locked! They locked us out!” the Lip Sync Battle cohost proclaimed in a subsequent Story that shows the “All of Me” crooner smiling and waving at his spouse from his place on the couch through a window before drawing the blinds shut.

Unfortunately for the two men, the Cravings: Hungry for More author proved to be rather handy at picking locks: She forced her way into the room before exploding into laughter.

“We wanted to know what you guys are doing! We got scared,” Atkin, 39, whined in the background.

The two women then began chanting “GoT! GoT!”

The celebrity hairstylist attempted to reason with her spouse: “Babe, you promised my dad when we got married you would take care of me,” she said, adding, “I missed you!”

“Your dad would tell you to get out of the room too,” he quipped in response.

The next clip showed the cookbook queen standing in front of the screen as the La La Land actor booed her. “And what’s the deal with Jon Snow!” she shouted. “And I mean, seriously? Seriously? Seriously? Seriously? Am I right, guys?”

The couples regularly joke around with each other: In March, Teigen Photoshopped the group’s faces onto college athletes while poking fun at Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman’s college admissions scandal.

“Does this look real? we are trying to get into harvard,” she tweeted on March 13.

Game of Thrones, which returned to HBO for its final season on Sunday after nearly two years, airs on HBO Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

