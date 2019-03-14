Chrissy-Teigen-Pokes-Fun-at-College-Admissions-Scam-With-Photoshop

What, like it’s hard? Chrissy Teigen took to Photoshop to jokingly increase her chances of getting into Harvard University in light of the college admissions scam allegedly involving actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman.

“does this look real? we are trying to get into harvard,” the 33-year-old cookbook author tweeted on Wednesday, March 13, alongside a photo of her face on a professional soccer player’s body.

Teigen also photoshopped her husband, John Legend, her bestie Jen Atkin and the celebrity hairstylist’s husband Mike Rosenthal’s faces on soccer players.

“I feel like mine could pass,” the model replied to her own tweet.

Atkin then responded, “If mike made this I’m gonna murder him.”

Legend, for his part, retweeted the funny image.

Teigen is one of the many celebrities poking fun at the nationwide college scam, in which 50 people, including parents, NCAA coaches and SAT/ACT administrators, were charged on Tuesday, March 12.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are among the parents who have been accused of paying bribes to help their children get into high-profile universities, including USC, Yale, Georgetown and Stanford. The Fuller House star and the fashion designer share daughters Bella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, both of whom attend USC.

According to court docs, the couple allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

Loughlin and Giannulli have both been arrested and subsequently released on $1 million bonds.

Huffman, meanwhile, was accused of “making a charitable contribution of $15,000 … to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter” Sofia, 18, according to docs. The Desperate Housewives alum was arrested on Tuesday and released on $250,000 bail later that day. She and husband William H. Macy are also parents of daughter Georgia, 16.

