John Oliver Warned Meghan Markle About Joining the Royal Family in 2018

John Oliver‘s 2018 warning to Meghan Markle has resurfaced online following her and Prince Harry‘s CBS tell-all interview on Sunday, March 7.

The Last Week Tonight host, 43, appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert months before the Suits alum, 39, and Royal Air Force veteran, 36, were due to wed in May 2018. He warned at the time that life in the monarchy wouldn’t be easy for Meghan.

“I would not blame her if she pulled out of this at the last minute,” Oliver said. “I don’t think you need to have just seen the pilot episode of The Crown to get a basic sense of, she might be marrying into a family that could cause her some emotional complications.”

The Lion King actor went on to slam the royal family. “They’re an emotionally stunted group of fundamentally flawed people doing a very silly, pseudo job. That’s what she’s marrying into,” he told host Stephen Colbert. “So I hope she likes it. It’s going to be weird for her. I would not marry into the royal family. I’m a commoner. I would not be welcome, especially after what I’ve just said.”

During their joint interview, Meghan and Harry revealed the reason behind their decision to step down from the royal family and the fallout that ensued. The California native admitted that, at one point, she was battling suicidal thoughts and was denied help. The couple also said their security and finances were stripped from them and their now 22-month-old son, Archie, as a result of their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family.

During a solo portion of the interview, Meghan talked about her alleged rift with Kate Middleton — specifically an incident just before her wedding in which she allegedly made the Duchess of Cambridge cry. The former actress revealed during the tell-all that Kate, 39, actually brought her to tears over flower girl dresses and said the royal family refused to set the record straight following the incident. She maintained, however, that her sister-in-law did apologize.

Still, Prince William and Kate are said to be in “total shock” following the revelations made in Harry and Meghan’s interview.

“What shocked them the most was Meghan’s suicidal thoughts and their quotes on a royal family member mentioning Archie’s skin color,” a source told Us Weekly. “William and Kate knew about some of their troubles with palace aides, but nothing to this extent.”

Two days after the CBS special, Buckingham Palace released a statement regarding accusations of racism and other struggles detailed by Harry and Meghan during their interview.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning,” the statement released on Tuesday, March 9, read. “While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”