John Stamos and his fellow Full House alums are remembering Bob Saget two years after his death.

“Hard to believe. As time moves on, that sharp pain I felt at the beginning … it’s become a part of me,” Stamos, 60, captioned an Instagram video on Tuesday, January 9. “It doesn’t feel as overwhelming as it did in the first year. Maybe I’ve just gotten used to it, and I’m not sure how I feel about that.”

Stamos shared footage from a Zoom call with former costars Andrea Barber, Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure and Dave Coulier. The actors shared some of their favorite memories with the late Saget.

“It’s weirder as time goes on,” Barber, 47, admitted. Coulier, 64, added, “Bob would always call me to sing a song in falsetto, it was usually a Christmas song. … And he would just go on for five minutes.”

Stamos pointed out in his caption that he wished he “wouldn’t get used to this feeling” without Saget in his life.

“To not think about it every minute means I’m getting used to him not being here,” he shared. “But then, I know Bob would want me to get on with my life. Yet, letting it drift away feels wrong too.”

Stamos also shared a clip of Saget at Cameron Bure’s wedding to husband Valeri Bure in 1996. The late actor could be seen wiping tears from his eyes as the couple exchanged vows.

Related: ‘Full House’ Cast’s Dating History: John Stamos and More The cast of Full House became a tight-knit family after starring on the sitcom for eight seasons from 1987 to 1995. The series followed Danny Tanner (played by the late Bob Saget) and his three daughters — D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) — as they tried to […]

“Look what Bob gave us, he gave us this moment right here,” Coulier said, as the former Full House stars were all brought to tears.

“I guess what I’m trying to say is, I miss him. A lot. Every day,” Stamos concluded in his caption. “But I’m also grateful for the time we had, for the laughs, for the friendship. He was one of a kind, and I was lucky to call him my friend.”

Saget died in January 2022 at age 65 in his Orlando, Florida, hotel room. The medical examiner confirmed in February of that year that his death was a result of “blunt head trauma” from an “accidental” fall.

Related: Most Shocking Celebrity Deaths of All Time Us Weekly looks back at the stars who died before their time, including Amy Winehouse, Prince and Whitney Houston — see the most shocking celeb deaths

Saget played the role of Danny Tanner on Full House from 1987 to 1995. He reprised the role for the Netflix reboot Fuller House, which aired from 2016 to 2020. Saget’s former castmates released a statement honoring his memory shortly after his death.

“Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family,” they shared in January 2022.”He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly.”