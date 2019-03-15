Misguided advice? Lori Loughlin revealed exclusively to Us Weekly that her Full House costar John Stamos trusted her parenting skills so completely, that he suggested the actress and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, share their knowledge with the world.

“He really likes my kids and gave me a very nice compliment the other day. Like, ‘You and Mossimo should write a book about parenting,’” Loughlin, 54, told Us in February 2018. “He’s very sweet because he really loves my girls so much and he thinks they are such strong girls.”

The former When Calls the Heart star insisted, however, that she was in no place to dole out wisdom. “I’m not giving any advice. I don’t have the answers, that’s for sure!” she admitted. “One foot in front of the other. One day at a time.”

Stamos, 55, and wife Caitlin McHugh welcomed their first child together, son Billy, in April 2018. The You star and Loughlin played married couple Jesse and Becky Katsopolis on Full House, which ran from 1987 to 1995. The pair also reprised their roles in Netflix’s revival, Fuller House.

The Summerland alum previously told Us that she missed her former TV husband’s wedding because of a Hallmark Channel event. “Unfortunately, Candace [Cameron Bure] and I already committed to go to the Super Bowl months and months in advance, so we couldn’t be there,” she confessed. “Hallmark, they were taking Candace and I — all the Hallmark executives were taking us to the Super Bowl.”

Loughlin was taken into custody on Wednesday, March 13, for her alleged involvement in a nationwide college admissions scheme. Giannulli, 55, was arrested the day prior.

The 90210 alum and the fashion designer allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

The duo, who were both released on $1 million bond, are parents of daughters Bella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19.

With reporting by Stephanie Webber

