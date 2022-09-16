Forever a kid at heart! JoJo Siwa responded after a social media troll criticized her for taking girlfriend Avery Cyrus to Chuck E. Cheese for date night — and she had no shame about her restaurant of choice.

“You know what I love most about this? Is that this girl woke up today and was like, ‘You know what? I’m going to hate on JoJo Siwa for taking Avery on a date to Chuck E. Cheese,’” Siwa, 19, said via TikTok on Thursday, September 15. “As if I haven’t been a giant toddler my whole life. It’s my duty.”

The original clip, which was posted the day prior, featured the critic dancing to 21 Savage’s “Dip Dip” with a caption that read, “How I walk knowing I’ve never taken someone on a date to Chuck E. Cheese.”

The Nebraska native and Cyrus, 22, first sparked romance speculation earlier this month when they posted a TikTok mouthing a conversation between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. “We’re friends,” the Dance Moms alum said alongside audio from a past Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode.

Cyrus, for her part, replied, “Purely platonic.” After Siwa started laughing, the content creator mouthed, “What’s so funny?”

The twosome then confirmed they were dating a week later via a second TikTok video in which the pair enjoyed an outing at the mouse-themed eatery. The clip showed the lovebirds posing for pictures in a photo booth, with one snap capturing a sweet smooch between them.

On Thursday, the couple were spotted enjoying a romantic day together in Los Angeles before making their red carpet debut at the premiere of Alanis Morissette’s musical Jagged Little Pill.

Prior to her romance with the Texas native, the HSMTMTS actress was previously linked to Kylie Prew. The duo confirmed their relationship in February 2021, just one month after Siwa came out.

“After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th, 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend… and Since then I’ve been the happiest I have ever been!” the ‘Boomerang” singer wrote in a sweet Instagram post in honor of the twosome’s anniversary. “She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more every day!❤️.”

At the time, the J Team producer opened up about how the couple worked hard to make their relationship work. “We’re both super honest and we tell each other where we’re going, what we’re doing,” Siwa exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2021. “Like, trust is a huge thing with long-distance. And I think that us trusting each other is what makes it work.”

Two months later, however, Us confirmed that the exes had called it quits less than one year after making their relationship Instagram official. While they briefly rekindled their romance earlier this year, Siwa revealed what she was ultimately looking for in a partner.

“Listen, I want a cuddle buddy bad. I’m not ashamed to admit it,” she told Us in November 2021. “Cuddling is great. Movies are nice. Kisses are great. … I’m not opposed to [dating], if there’s somebody that enters my life tomorrow that I think is awesome and treats me wonderful[ly]. Would I take things very slow because of the position that I’m in? Absolutely. But would a cuddle date hurt anybody? No.”