Jon Gosselin Urges His Kids to Speak Out Amid Abuse Allegations

What’s their side of the story? Jon Gosselin thinks his other children should speak out amid allegations that he physically abused 16-year-old son Collin Gosselin.

Gosselin, 43, discusses his recent drama with Collin and ex-wife Kate Gosselin during an emotional appearance on The Dr. Oz Show, airing Tuesday, November 10. During the episode, the Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum opens up about whether he feels his family will ever truly heal.

“I think the kids need to talk,” Jon says in Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek. “I mean, I’m giving them the outlet of, ‘If you want to talk to the public because you’re public [people], you have every opportunity to do these things.'”

Earlier this year, the Berks County Children & Youth Services in Pennsylvania began an investigation after Collin alleged that his father had caused “bodily injury to a child through recent act/failure to act: hitting/punching.” The CYS report didn’t explicitly name Jon as the abuser, but Collin addressed the incident at the time in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“My dad is a liar,” the teenager wrote in September. “Yesterday he beat me up and thought nothing of it, he punched me in the face and gave me a swollen nose and I started bleeding. He then continued to kick me in the ribs after I was on the floor. He is a liar.”

District Attorney John Adams told Us in a statement at the time that “there was no citation or charges filed as a result of the incident,” and that they were only made aware of the one allegation.

Jon shares eight children with ex-wife Kate, 45, from whom he split in 2009. Collin is one of the pair’s sextuplets, along with siblings Aaden, Joel, Alexis, Hannah and Leah. The former couple also shares twin daughters, Cara and Madelyn, now 20. At the time, a rep for the DJ denied Collin’s claims — but Kate alleged that her ex-husband was a “violent and abusive person.”

Following her statement, Jon told Entertainment Tonight in September that Kate was “making false accusations about things that never occurred.” Now, he thinks “an intervention” from their kids is the only way her and Kate could ever get along.

“I have no idea if they’ll reach out in that way,” Jon tells Dr. Oz. “I’ve let that in their court and I’m just focused on the two that are living with me because there’s so much going on with therapies and work and COVID and everything else.”

The Dr. Oz Show airs on Fox weekdays at 1 p.m. ET.