Love is in the air for Johnathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel, who jetted off to Paris following their engagement.

Scott, 45, took to Instagram on Thursday, August 17, to show off his romantic getaway with fiancée Deschanel, 43. In the sweet snaps, the lovebirds were seen smiling in front of the Eiffel Tower and the Panthéon. For the trip, Deschanel rocked a straw hat, funky sunglasses and a colorful scarf. Scott, for his part, rocked black sunglasses and a dark shirt.

“Amour de ma vie ❤️,” Scott captioned the post, which translates to “love of my life.”

Their trip to France comes four days after the couple announced their engagement via Instagram on Monday, August 14. At the time, Deschanel shared a selfie of the two smiling while she held up her hand, showing off her engagement ring, which features pink and purple stones that make up a floral pattern. “Forever starts now!!!” Deschanel captioned their engagement photo.

On Thursday, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the couple “are ecstatic and can’t wait to spend the rest of their lives together.” The insider noted that the Property Brothers star and the New Girl alum have “been inseparable since they started dating and they connect on so many levels.”

Earlier this month, Scott opened up about his “big happy family” with Deschanel, who shares two children — daughter Elsie Otter, 8, and son Charlie Wolf, 6 — with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik. “Family’s very important for us and we’ve got two kids,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “They come over all the time with the nephews, the nieces and everyone’s friends — they all play together.

Scott and Deschanel started dating in 2019 after they met while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke with their respective siblings. At the time, Scott told Us their relationship was a “pleasant surprise.”

“It’s definitely special for me because I am the guy who raises the bar in what I’m looking for in a partner,” he gushed about his romance with the 500 Days of Summer actress.

While the twosome have made numerous red carpet appearances together over the years — including sharing a kiss at the Dreamin’ Wild premiere during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival — they also share many laidback moments through social media.

In 2020, Deschanel posted a touching tribute for Scott’s 42nd birthday. “This amazing person makes me truly happy every single day and fills my life with love and joy,” she wrote at the time. “You are one of a kind wonderful. So happy I get to make your birthday cake.”

More recently, Scott joked in a May interview with ET Canada that people constantly asked him if he was ready to propose to Deschanel. “Every now and then somebody asks about that and I’m like, ‘Hey, whoa, whoa, pressure. We’ll get there,'” he quipped.