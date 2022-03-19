After Josh Duggar was convicted for receiving and possessing child pornography, Us Weekly can confirm he has filed a motion to delay sentencing.

“Defendant Joshua James Duggar, by and through undersigned counsel, respectfully requests that this Court continue the sentencing hearing in this case by approximately 30 days,” the court docs, obtained by Us, read. “Specifically, the defense would benefit from a brief continuance to provide additional time to pursue additional information and documentation related to a possible 18 U.S.C. § 3553(a) consideration.”

In the 33-year-old 19 Kids and Counting alum’s Saturday, March 19 motion, his legal team also asked for a continuance due to “certain reasonable COVID-19 precautions” taken at the Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas, where he has been held since December. Duggar’s sentencing is currently scheduled for Tuesday, April 5.

The docs claim that “this brief continuance” is to give Duggar’s team time to gather more evidence and documentation to present as the court determines an appropriate sentence. The motion also notes that Duggar’s lawyers have “faced some delay in scheduling certain attorney-client privileged meetings by videoconference” due to COVID-19 precautions. His legal team says the extra time is needed to properly plan ahead of his sentencing.

The Arkansas native was found guilty on two charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material in December 2021. He faces up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines for each count.

The political activist — who shares seven children with wife Anna Duggar — was previously arrested without bail in April 2021. His attorney entered a not guilty plea before the former reality TV star was released on bond. (Josh was granted permission to live with family friends Lacount and Maria Reber on home confinement before the trial.)

“This entire ordeal has been very grievous,” his parents, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, told Us in a statement after the conviction. “Today, God’s grace, through the love and prayers of so many, have sustained us. Our hearts and prayers are with anyone who has ever been harmed through [child sexual abuse material].”

Anna, 33, who wed Josh in 2008, continued to stand by her husband throughout the legal battle, attending his November 2021 trial alongside several of his siblings, including Justin Duggar, Joy-Anna Duggar, Jessa Duggar and brother-in-law Derick Dillard.

“We are saddened for the victims of horrific child abuse. We are also saddened for Josh’s family, his wife and precious children,” sister Jinger Duggar wrote via Instagram amid Josh’s trial result. “We are saddened for the dishonor this has brought upon Christ’s name. Josh claims to be a Christian. When a professing follower of Jesus is exposed as a hypocrite, the response of many will be to challenge the integrity of Jesus himself. … For Josh, we fear for his soul.”

Her statement continued: “We are thankful to God for exposing Josh’s actions and to a legal system committed to protecting the innocent and punishing the guilty in this case. We are grateful for justice. We are praying for further justice, vindication, protection, and healing for all those who have been wronged.”

