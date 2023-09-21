Joy Behar is not up on her pop culture news, admitting that she has no idea who Sophie Turner is after discussing the Game of Thrones alum’s divorce from Joe Jonas on The View.

“I wasn’t that interested in the specific celebrity thing that was going on,” Behar, 80, said on “The View: Behind the Table” podcast on Wednesday, September 20. “I don’t even really know who Sophie Turner really is.”

Podcast host and The View producer Brian Teta clarified that they were discussing Taylor Swift and Turner’s New York City outing. He also blamed Behar’s lack of knowledge on the fact that she hasn’t watched Game of Thrones.

“I don’t watch stuff like that,” Behar hit back. “I do know who Taylor Swift is and I gave her a shoutout today. … Because she is basically rallying the young people to vote which I think is an incredible achievement if she can get it done.”

During The View’s broadcast earlier that same day, the show’s hosts were discussing Swift, 33, publicly hanging out with Turner, 27, amid her divorce from Jonas, 34, during their Hot Topics section. Behar noted that it was “entirely normal for friendships to be based on mutual hatred,” seemingly referencing the fact that Jonas is both Swift and Turner’s ex.

However, instead of keeping the conversation focused on pop culture, Behar brought up politics. But Whoopi Goldberg was quick to get her cohost back on track.

“But what about Sophie? What about Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift?” she asked. Behar replied, “Who cares about them? I’m more interested in this.”

On the “Behind the Table” podcast, Teta explained that “from a programming standpoint” sometimes they want to discuss “fun” topics. Behar claimed that it was “boring” to be so structured.

The View hosts aren’t the only ones discussing the recent friendship between Turner and Swift. The duo made headlines on Tuesday, September 19, after they were photographed walking arm in arm after leaving Italian restaurant Via Carota in NYC, according to photos published by Page Six.

The hangout session between two of Jonas’ exes — he and Swift briefly dated in 2009 — comes weeks after Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month, after weeks of speculation, that Jonas filed for divorce from Turner after four years of marriage.

The duo confirmed the breakup in a joint social media statement posted in early September and noted that they “mutually decided to amicably” split.

Turner has since sued Jonas, requesting that their two daughters return to the U.K. According to the filing, obtained by the New York Post, Turner claims that she and Jonas agreed in December 2022 to make England their kids’ “forever home.” However, the filing noted that the girls’ “wrongful retention” in the United States began on Wednesday, September 20.

Per a statement from Jonas’ rep to Us on Thursday, September 21, the former couple met up in New York on Sunday, September 17. Jonas’ “impression of the meeting was that they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable coparenting setup,” the statement read.

While “Sophie advised that she wanted to take the children permanently to the U.K.,” Jonas is “seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father.”

The statement concluded with a note stating: “His wish is that Sophie reconsider her harsh legal position and move forward in a more constructive and private manner. His only concern is the well-being of his children.”