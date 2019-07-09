Together again? Makeup artist Joyce Bonelli was in attendance for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s most recent Sunday service more than one year after parting ways with the famous family.

“#GRADITUDEWEEKEND … THANKYOUUUU for yet another spectacular weekend!!” she captioned a video of musicians at the service on Monday, July 8. “Thank You Kanye for bringing tears smiles and laughs to everyone with your magic!”

The celebrity beauty guru, 37, also shared several scenic photos from the well-attended event, which took place on Sunday, July 7. “Sunday service Smith-chella” she captioned a shot of the crowd on Instagram Stories.

A follow-up pic showed Bonelli in a pair of cutoff shorts, a denim jacket, tights, leopard boots and a sequined bra over a mesh brassiere. “Totally normal like my outfit lmfao,” she wrote.

The former Kardashian employee further elaborated on her whereabouts by writing, “Sunday service in the middle of the mountains with The Smiths, Kanye and choir.”

Us Weekly exclusively reported that the Kardashian-Jenner clan had split from Bonelli in June 2018. “The family doesn’t speak to her anymore,” a source told Us at the time. “She hasn’t worked for them for months. They just stopped working with her because they didn’t see it as a right fit anymore.”

The Kardashians also stopped following their former makeup artist on social media.

Bonelli told Us one month later that things were a little more complicated than that, however: “I definitely have never been fired in my entire life,” she said at the time. “And something personal happened to me that I wasn’t OK with and that’s what happened.”

She appeared to be on friendly terms with Kylie Jenner in August 2018, wishing the Kylie Cosmetics CEO a happy 21st birthday and clapping back at haters. “I can say hbd to whoever I f—king feel like get over it,” she wrote to a commenter.

A source told Us in September, however, that not much had changed between the family and Bonelli after the latter began posting old photos with the family on Instagram. “These are all old videos. I don’t know why she’s posting these right now,” the insider said at the time. “Khloé doesn’t even look like that anymore. Neither does Kim.”

Bonelli more recently shared a photo of Kendall Jenner wearing her Unravel label on Instagram on June 29, writing along with a black heart emoji, “KENNY in UNRAVEL.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!