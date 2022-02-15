Not always smooth sailing. Julia Fox hinted at the difficulties in her relationship with Kanye West ahead of their recent breakup.

“I’ve never been operating at the level that Ye is,” the Uncut Gems star, 32, told The Cut in an interview given before her split from West but published on Monday February 14. “Everything is much more amplified, and everything feels much more serious. Just because of how many people are watching.”

Adding that she “never wanted to be super-megafamous” the way that West, 44, and his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, are, Fox teased that being the Yeezy designer’s muse was also overwhelming at times. “When I’m with Ye …” the “Forbidden Fruits” podcast host said before trailing off. “But even when I’m with my son, [Valentino], it’s also very difficult.”

Fox continued: “It feels like you’re just going with the flow, but the flow is very hectic, if that makes sense. It’s a lot of last-minute decisions or deciding to go somewhere at the last minute and activating when needed.”

On Monday, Us Weekly confirmed that the Italy native and West split after less than two months of dating. “Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together,” a representative for the model told Us.

That evening, Fox opened the LaQuan Smith fashion show at New York Fashion Week. A source told Us that the No Sudden Move actress appeared to be “completely unbothered by the Kanye news that broke earlier in the day.”

Fox also brushed off reports that she was “heartbroken” by the breakup to The Cut, telling the outlet that she’d rather be seen “for what I am which is a #1 hustler?”

The PVT Chat actress’ split from West happened amid his ongoing divorce drama with Kardashian, 41. “I’m sure there’s still some sort of residual feelings [between Kanye and Kim]” Fox said during the February 9 episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “It’s normal, it’s human, but I also know that he’s with me now and that’s all that matters.”

The Skims founder filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The estranged couple share children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. The “Heartless” rapper claimed in November of that year that he had “never seen” the divorce papers during an episode of Revolt’s “Drink Champs” podcast, adding that “my kids want their parents to stay together.”

He has since shared many public pleas for a reconciliation with Kardashian in interviews and on social media. “I DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY,” West wrote via a since-deleted post on Instagram on Sunday, February 13. “I HAVE FAITH THAT WE‘LL BE BACK TOGETHER.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, for her part, has not publicly responded to his most recent posts but told Vogue for a March cover story that she was focusing on what made her happy. “I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you,” she said.

Fox was previously married to Peter Artemiev, with whom she shares 12-month-old son Valentino. The pilot filed for divorce in February 2020 after two years of marriage and their split was finalized in July of that year.

Reporting by Kelly Laske

