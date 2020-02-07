Riawna Capri insists that “everything’s good” between Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich despite the couple’s recent marital issues.

“They’re good,” the 38-year-old, Hough’s hairstylist, told Us Weekly and other reporters at the Hollywood Beauty Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 6. “They’re both good together. They’re just, you know, they love each other, so it’s a good thing.”

“It’s just …” she added, trailing off. “I can’t talk about that.”

Hough, 31, and Laich, 36, sparked separation speculation in December after she was spotted without her wedding ring and he discussed a “new stage of life” via Instagram. In January, a source exclusively told Us that the couple were “having problems,” with another source adding that they “have been going through a rough patch.”

“Everyone knows something is up,” an insider close to Laich told Us at the time.

The hockey player, who previously vowed to learn more about his sexuality, rated his happiness level as an 8.5 out of 10 in a January episode of “How Men Think,” his podcast with Gavin DeGraw. He also revealed he wasn’t “100 percent” expressed in his “true sexuality” with the former America’s Got Talent judge, his wife since July 2017.

“In my life, there are a lot of things that I’m really working towards and things that I want to step into a new stage in my life,” he said at the time. “There’s things in my life I really want to improve and work on, but I f–king love my life. There’s good days and bad, but I love my life.”

The former Los Angeles Kings player chatted with divorce attorney Laura Wasser in a “How Men Think” episode released on Monday, February 3. “I don’t think a lot of people in their marriage really, really, truthfully communicate all the needs and desires and cravings and yearnings they have for themselves, for their partner, all of it,” he said on the podcast. “I think they lack a little bit of courage there, to share those things that could really actually keep people together and, like, light their marriage on fire.”

