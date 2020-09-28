Making art from the pain. Julianne Hough shared her new music video for her song “Transform” on Sunday, September 27, detailing the tough times she’s had over the last year.

“One year ago, I released my song TRANSFORM and created this music video,” the professional dancer, 32, posted via Instagram. “I wrote this song during a highly transformative time in my life, when I was delayering all my personal, social, and religious conditioning – finding compassion and empathy for ALL parts of me, not just the ‘good’ parts. I was about to release this video, when the most tragic loss of my life abruptly occurred. Time passed, and I felt I had missed my window to release this video.⁣”

The Dancing With the Stars alum continued: “Personally, this past year has been the most challenging period of my life. Collectively, we are experiencing a global pandemic, extreme injustice, polarization, environmental devastation, and an economic downturn that has contributed to increasing anxiety, depression and fear amongst us. ⁣This year has not been easy for anyone and this song rings even more true today than a year ago when I wrote it.”

The actress then explained that she’s dropping the music video now with hope that fans “can see that through the courage and resilience that we innately have within us, we can choose how we live in the world.”

Hough’s post comes four months after her split from husband Brooks Laich. However, the pair — who married in July 2017 — have recently sparked reconciliation rumors.

On Saturday, September 26, the songwriter shared an adorable video cuddling with Laich’s dog, Koda. “This sweet boy loves his mama,” she captioned the Instagram post. In Instagram Stories, the duo appeared to be at the same house.

The Safe Haven actress and the former hockey player, 37, have remained close since their split, as they’ve consistently left flirty comments on each other’s Instagram posts. Additionally, he attended her birthday party in July.

“They are both a bit anxious and in the past have gone back and forth in terms of their relationship, so things are always up in the air with them,” an insider told Us Weekly later that month. “But they are not back together even though Julianne fully does want him back.”