Julianne Hough is ready to let loose and embrace the single life one year after finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Brooks Laich.

“I’m ready for friends and travel, and I guess that is a ‘hot girl summer.’ I don’t know,” Hough, 34, told Page Six at the American Ballet Theatre’s June Gala on Thursday, June 22. When asked if the hotter months might bring new romance, the upcoming Dancing With the Stars host replied, “No!”

Hough and Laich tied the knot in July 2017 after four years of dating. They first sparked split speculation in early 2020 when they spent time apart during the COVID-19 pandemic. They announced their separation that May with the Safe Haven star officially filing for divorce six months later.

“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” the pair said in a joint statement at the time. “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

At the time of their breakup, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the twosome “argued a lot” before ending their relationship. “[They] just had different viewpoints on important issues. [They were] trying to find themselves separate from one another and deal with any issues they’ve faced that were exasperated while married,” the insider shared.

While Hough and the retired NHL player have rarely commented on their breakup, the Footloose star seemingly offered a glimpse into her post-divorce mindset in July 2020 when she shared a cryptic quote on social media.

“When feeling stuck, depressed, anxious, or hopeless, try taking your attention off of yourself and helping someone less fortunate than you. Selfless acts of service ignite life force energy in the giver,” a passage read via her Instagram Story at the time.

The Utah native’s brother, Derek Hough, exclusively opened up to Us in October 2020 about how he was trying to be a supportive presence for both Julianne and Laich.

“For anybody that you love and that you care about, that’s all you want. You just want people around you to be happy and to support them in any way you possibly can and to serve them,” Derek, 36, explained at the time. “And that’s really the key. For me, whenever I’m at my happiest is when I’m helping others or serving others. And sometimes I could just be holding a space for somebody and that’s it.”

He continued: “I think that’s what we all want, right? We just want all of our family, we want all of our friends and everybody to be happy. And then if we can help that, then we’re happy to do it.”

While Julianne and Laich briefly sparked reconciliation speculation following their initial separation, the athlete eventually moved on with Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir and the duo got engaged in February 2022. Julianne, for her part, has been linked to Ben Barnes and Charlie Wilson since pulling the plug on her marriage.

When it comes to her professional life, Hough is tapped to replace Tyra Banks as cohost of season 32 of DWTS. The choreographer will join Alfonso Ribeiro on the ABC series, which premieres in September.

“It is such an honor to be rejoining Dancing with the Stars as co-host. The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of,” Hough told Variety in a statement. “The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years.”

She added: “I am so excited to reunite with Alfonso, Carrie Ann, Bruno, Derek, the unbelievably talented pros, and the amazing cast on the dance floor. The energy is magnetic every time you step foot into the ballroom and I can’t wait to feel it again — and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans — for another exciting season.”