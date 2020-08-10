Julianne Hough Says She’s ‘Happy’ Amid Brooks Laich Divorce

Looking on the sunny side! Julianne Hough isn’t letting her divorce from Brooks Laich get her down.

“Happy ☀️,” Hough, 32, wrote via Instagram on Monday, August 10, alongside a selfie.

In the snap, the former Dancing With the Stars judge puckered her lips and showed off her tanned arms and blue eyes.

The Utah native, who announced her split from Laich in May, shared the smiley photo two weeks after the former NHL player gushed about the couple’s 2017 nuptials on his podcast.

“I have friends that have had to postpone their wedding and my heart absolutely breaks for them, because reflecting on my wedding and how that was just the greatest time of my life, I just want everybody to have that experience,” Laich, 37, said on the July 27 episode of the “How Men Think” podcast.

A day prior, the pair reunited to celebrate Hough’s birthday at a pool party. Hough’s longtime friend Nina Dobrev was also in attendance and documented the fun via her Instagram Stories on July 26.

The birthday girl posted memories from the “birthday surprise” bash via her Instagram Story as well. “Feeling super loved right now!” she wrote at the time.

Despite spending the dancer’s big day together, a source told Us Weekly earlier in July that the two “haven’t been speaking much directly to one another.”

The duo have exchanged flirty messages on social media since their separation, but a second source said that they “are not back together, even though Julianne fully does want him back.”

The insider added: “They are both a bit anxious and in the past have gone back and forth in terms of their relationship, so things are always up in the air with them.”

Ahead of their reunion, a source told Us in June that “Julianne’s not doing great right now. She is super upset.”

The Canada native, for his part, wasn’t ready to close the chapter on his nearly three-year marriage.

“Brooks did not want a divorce, but he felt pushed toward it because of how Julianne was behaving,” a source told Us in June. “But Brooks is not the one who is bummed now.”

The two began dating in 2014 before tying the knot in July 2017 near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. They called it quits in May 2020.