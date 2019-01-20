Family knows best. Ireland Baldwin weighed in on Hailey Baldwin‘s relationship with Justin Bieber — and she believes there’s no one better suited for her younger cousin.

“[Hailey and Justin are] perfect for each other because they’re like the same person,” Ireland, 23, told Us Weekly and other reporters at the On the Record nightclub opening in Las Vegas on Saturday, January 19. “They’re both really sweet. They compliment each other. They’re both very loving of each other.”

The Grudge Match actress, who’s the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, added: “They’re going through the same struggles … and they are just helping each other out. As life goes, we all go through s–t and I think they’re really good for each other through what we all go all go through — anxiety, stress, whatever it is.” (Hailey has previously spoken about her struggles with anxiety.)

The “Friends” singer, 24, and the Drop the Mic cohost, 22, dated from 2015 to 2016, rekindled their romance in June 2018 and secretly tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in the fall, but still plan to have a traditional wedding ceremony with their family and friends.

Ireland and Hailey’s uncle Billy Baldwin recently hinted at the star-studded guest list for the affair. “Who’s going to be tearing up the dance floor? It’s going to be Hailey and all of her Kardashian girlfriends,” the actor, 55, said during an etalk interview on Friday, January 18. “Gigi [Hadid] and Kendall [Jenner] and all the rest.”

Basinger, 65, for her part, claimed that she already knew who was in the bridal party. “[Hailey’s sister] Alaia [Baldwin] and Ireland, they’re in the wedding,” she exclusively revealed to Us Weekly at the Last Chance for Animals protest against the South Korean dog meat market in July 2018. “I think it’s sweet. It’s a very sweet thing. Happiness … We’re living in some really dire times right now.”

With reporting by Ryan Slattery

