Facing their problems head-on. It isn’t all newlywed bliss for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin amid the “Sorry” crooner’s ongoing personal struggles.

“Justin has been very depressed and seeking private counseling and treatment and relying on his faith,” an insider tells Us Weekly of Bieber, 25. “He’s in Canada and has isolated himself. He feels like he’s treated like an animal everywhere he goes and there are always people around or paparazzi in bushes trying to take pictures of him.”

As for how this tough time has affected his relationship with the Drop the Mic cohost, 22, the insider tells Us that Bieber’s friends “are concerned about his relationship with Hailey,” noting that the two “are still having trust issues and a hard time.”

The insider adds: “He still wants and needs her to be his wife and she wants to support him, but it’s hard when he’s going through all of this.”

A source told Us last month that Bieber is “not in rehab” but “going to several doctors” to work through his problems. “He sees a therapist, but he’s not in a special center or anything,” the source said. “He doesn’t want to be dependent on medication. He struggles with ups and downs, anxiety, depression and uncertainty about the future.”

Baldwin, meanwhile, has continued to be there for her husband. “Hailey is not going to leave Justin and he won’t leave her either,” another source told Us about their loyalty to each other. “She’s been so supportive of him throughout this process.”

More recently, Bieber directly reached out to his fans for support. The Canada-born singer took to Instagram on Saturday, March 9, to share his struggles and ask for prayers.

“Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys,” Bieber wrote. “Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me.”

Despite the rough moments in their life, Baldwin and Bieber — who wed in a New York City courthouse in September 2018 — continue to make each other laugh. Earlier this week, the “Baby” singer hilariously teased his love until she admitted to being a Jonas Brothers fan, and made her laugh on Wednesday, March 13, when he surprised her in the hallway of a building. The pair documented the funny moments on Instagram.

