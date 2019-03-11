Justin Bieber knows how to make his wife, Hailey Baldwin, laugh! The “Sorry” crooner teased the Drop the Mic cohost until she admitted to being a Jonas Brothers fan on Sunday, March 10.

“What?” Bieber, 25, asked repeatedly as Baldwin, 22, covered her face and giggled, before she exclaimed, “I was a fan of the Jonas Brothers!”

The “What Do U Mean?” singer kept up his questioning as Baldwin continued to express her former fangirling. “I was! I was a Jonas Brothers fan,” the model gushed. “I’m sorry!”

Bieber then proceeded to tickle her as she chuckled aboard what appeared to be a private jet. The hilarious interrogation comes on the heels of Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas’ revival of the former boy band.

Us Weekly confirmed last month that the group was getting back together after splitting up nearly six years ago. The brothers released their first single, “Sucker,” since their reunion on March 1, and recently Nick hinted at the chances of a tour.

“The main thing for us is just getting back in front of our fans and doing some live shows,” he told Bustle on Saturday, March 9. “So hopefully later on this year, we’ll get back out on the road and play some of this new music.”

Bieber and Baldwin — who quietly wed in a New York City courthouse in September 2018 — meanwhile, have been sticking together through thick and thin, with the Canada native revealing on Saturday that he is going through a difficult time.

“Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys,” Bieber captioned a somber Instagram picture. “Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me.”

Last month, a source told Us that Bieber is currently “going to several doctors” for personal struggles including “anxiety, depression and uncertainty about the future.” Another insider added that he’s leaning on Baldwin for support.

“Hailey is not going to leave Justin and he won’t leave her either,” the source noted of the couple’s loyalty to each other. “She’s been so supportive of him throughout this process.”

