Double date! Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker dined together 10 days after Hailey was hospitalized for a blood clot that left her experiencing “stroke like symptoms.”

The group were spotted leaving Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, March 20, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Each couple held hands while they made their way through a throng of photographers and onlookers.

Earlier that day, Hailey, 25, shared multiple selfies smiling in the sunshine. “Sunday,” she captioned the Instagram slideshow — a stark contrast from the post she made not even two weeks prior.

“I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital,” the New York native wrote via her Instagram Story on March 12, two days after the incident. “They found I had suffered a very small blood clot in my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.”

Despite the quick recovery, she called the ordeal “definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through,” and it seems like her husband agrees. The “Ghost of You” singer, 28, was “spending every moment” with his wife after her health scare, a source told Us Weekly on March 14. “Justin has been worried sick. [He] feels very out of control of the situation.”

The “Purpose” artist echoed this sentiment in concert a couple of days later, telling the crowd at his Denver, Colorado show on Wednesday, March 16, “It’s kind of crazy how life randomly throws you curveballs. You can’t really control much,” he mused. “Most of you probably know or have seen the news about my wife … but she’s OK, she’s good, she’s strong. It’s been scary, you know, it’s been really scary. But I know for a fact that God has her in the palms of his hands, and that’s a good thing.”

Jenner and Booker’s relationship has also recently been in the spotlight. The NBA star, 25, opened up about his romance with the reality star, 26, in a rare interview with the Wall Street Journal earlier this month.

Maintaining that it’s not “hard” to have his love life in such public view, the athlete was candid about his happiness. ”Honestly, I’m enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn’t always this way, but I feel like I’m in a good place right now,” he told the outlet at the time. “I love my family, I love the people around me, and I love the impact that I get to have on this world, the younger generation under me and the kids who look up to me.”

Booker and Jenner have been linked since 2020, and Justin and Hailey — who have individually been friends with the 818 tequila founder for years — have been married since 2018.

