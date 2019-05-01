Justin Bieber Says Eminem ‘Doesn’t Understand’ the ‘New Generation of Rap’

Half-fan, half-hater? Justin Bieber shared his feelings on Eminem in an Instagram Story on Wednesday, May 1 — and it seems they don’t feel the same about the current state of one musical genre.

“I JUST LIKE EMS FLOW BUT DON’T LIKE THAT HE’S DISSING NEW RAPPERS,” the “Sorry” crooner, 25, wrote in one Story followed by a series of videos from a private plane in which the 46-year-old rapper’s song “The Ringer” can be heard playing in the background.

“I LIKE THE NEW GENERATION OF RAP,” Bieber continued. “HE JUST DOESN’T UNDERSTAND IT.”

Though he doesn’t address anything in particular, Bieber’s thoughts on Eminem seemingly refer to the 8 Mile star’s recent digs at Drake, Lil Pump, Lil Yachty, Lil Xan and Tyler the Creator on his newest record, Kamikaze.

Eminem dropped the surprise album in August 2018, containing harsh criticism of Drake, 32, on the title track, with a nod to ghostwriting allegations surrounding the Degrassi alum. “Put me on a track, I go cray on it like a color book,” Eminem’s lyrics read. “You got some views, but you’re still below me / Mine are higher, so when you compare our views, you get overlooked / And I don’t say the hook unless I wrote the hook.”

The “Love the Way You Lie” singer received backlash at the time for his homophobic diss about Tyler, The Creator, 28, on his track “Fall.” In the second verse of the tune, Eminem referred to the California native as a “f—t.”

“Tyler create nothin’, I see why you called yourself a f—t, bitch,” he raps. “It’s not just ’cause you lack attention / It’s ’cause you worship D12’s balls, you’re sacrilegious / If you’re gonna critique me, you better at least be as good or better.”

Social media users flooded Twitter with their thoughts on Eminem’s remarks shortly after Kamikaze was released. “Its not about him. It’s about the fact that someone thinks it’s okay to use sexuality as an insult in 2018 when they know better. Using a group of people as an insult isn’t okay. It doesn’t matter if he took offense to it or not, that’s now what it’s about,” one wrote.

The following month, Eminem released a diss track called “Killshot” about Machine Gun Kelly, 29, after Kelly took aim at Eminem on his song “Rap Devil.”

Eminem raps in the song: “You ain’t never made a list next to no Biggy, no Jay, next to Taylor Swift and that Iggy ho, you about to really blow.” He also posted artwork for the track that shows Kelly as a shoot target with red X’s on his eyes.

