Sorry, folks — Justin Bieber will not be going up against Tom Cruise in what could have been the most epic fight of the century, despite proposing the idea on Twitter.

TMZ spoke with the “I Don’t Care” crooner, 25, about his Twitter proposal as he was exiting his wife Hailey Bieber’s office in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 12. When asked whether the fight was “real,” Justin replied, “Nah.”

The Grammy winner then revealed that he did not “know” the 56-year-old Mission Impossible actor and explained how his wild tweet came to be.

“The story is, I’d seen an interview with him and he was just on my mind,” he said. “I don’t know why. … It was just a random tweet. I do that stuff sometimes.”

While Bieber’s tweet turned out to be a joke, it seems for the best for his well-being, as the singer noted Cruise would “probably whoop my ass in a fight” and he would need “to get into some good shape” if a match were to take place.

“I’m really skinny right now,” he added. “I think he would probably be out of my weight class.”

The “Let Me Love You” singer shocked fans when he took to Twitter to challenge Cruise to a fight.

“I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon,” he tweeted on Sunday, June 9. “Tom if you don’t take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite?”

A day after his proposal, Justin shared a fan’s augmented clip of a fight scene from Cruise’s movie Far and Away. The fan’s edit depicted a tussle between Cruise’s Joseph and an opposing character, with Justin’s face superimposed onto the face of the actor’s opponent.

The edited clip showed how a fight between the two A-Listers would have likely gone down, resulting in the “Sorry” crooner being knocked out by Cruise. “Damn Tom, this didn’t go as planned,” Justin tweeted on Monday, June 10.

While a fight between Justin and Cruise is not on the books, MMA fighter Conor McGregor offered to host the match.

“If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge, McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout,” the athlete tweeted on Sunday. “Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies? Stay tuned to find out!”

Cruise has yet to respond to Justin’s fight request.

